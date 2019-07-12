Former Cy Young-winning pitcher Dwight Gooden arrested, charged with DUI, drug possession

Troubled Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden was busted last month in New Jersey for possession of cocaine and driving under the influence, The Post has learned.

The retired pitcher, best known as “Doc,” was arrested June 7 by Holmdel police, who pulled him over just before 1 a.m. and allegedly found him with “two small green zip-lock style plastic baggies containing suspected cocaine,” according to a criminal complaint filed by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gooden was pulled over for driving too slowly on a highway, failing to maintain the lane and for having overly tinted windows, which are illegal in the Garden State, prosecutor’s spokesman Christopher Swendeman said.

He was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence at the time, the complaint obtained by The Post on Friday shows.

He also was ticketed for driving under the influence, which is a municipal offense.

Gooden didn’t immediately return a message and his family declined to comment.

The arrest is the latest in the athlete’s lengthy public battle with cocaine addiction, which overshadowed his storied sports career.

