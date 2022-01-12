Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts
Published

Former Colts' Jeff Saturday lays into Indy: 'Absolute trash'

The Colts were eliminated from postseason contention when Pittsburgh beat Baltimore

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
I’m not sure when trash pickup is in Jeff Saturday’s neighborhood, but the garbage men will have their hands full this week. Saturday kicked his former team, Indianapolis, to the curb on Tuesday morning, calling their Sunday performance against Jacksonville "absolute trash."

JAGS CLOWN COLTS 26-11, KEEP INDY FROM MAKING PLAYOFFS

"Fourteen-point favorites. Go down to Jacksonville to punch our ticket into the playoffs and absolutely lay an egg," Saturday groaned during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up.

Quarterback Curtis Painter #7 of the Indianapolis Colts sets for a play behind center Jeff Saturday #63  against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers October 3, 2011 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Quarterback Curtis Painter #7 of the Indianapolis Colts sets for a play behind center Jeff Saturday #63  against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers October 3, 2011 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Saturday was referring to Indy’s 26-11 loss to the league’s worst team, Jacksonville, on Sunday. Had Indianapolis won, they’d have been in the playoffs. Instead, they’ll be postseason spectators.

Had Saturday’s better half not been around when he was watching Indianapolis’ putrid performance, he’d likely have some extra debris to carry to the curb.

"My wife, she had to step in front of the TV…I almost snatched that thing up," Saturday told his Get Up co-hosts.

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrates after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrates after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Saturday, 46, is a former center who spent 13 years with the Colts and clearly still lives and (almost) dies with the team’s performance.

"I had to walk outside," added Saturday. "I don’t even have high blood pressure, and I was looking for high blood pressure pills. I was that pissed off watching that game."

Jeff Saturday #63 of the Indianapolis Colts watches the replay board while the Colts play against the Houston Texans on September 11, 2011 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas.  Texans won 34 to 7. 

Jeff Saturday #63 of the Indianapolis Colts watches the replay board while the Colts play against the Houston Texans on September 11, 2011 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas.  Texans won 34 to 7.  (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

For the sake of his health, let’s hope Saturday doesn’t recycle. Because he won’t want to see that trash from Sunday ever again.