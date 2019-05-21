Former college defensive end makes desperate plea to NFL team: ‘Will pass rush for hot wings’

A former college football defensive lineman is desperately hoping to latch onto an NFL team this season.

Jordan Harold, who recorded 4.5 sacks and 44 tackles in 21 games for the University of Missouri between the 2016 and 2017 seasons, was seen outside the Carolina Panthers’ stadium on Monday with a sign.

“Will pass rush for hot wings,” the sign read. “I slipped through the cracks.”

Harold told FOX 46 Charlotte all he wants is an opportunity.

“I just want a shot,” he said. “It takes a lot of humility to do something like this.”

A similar tactic had worked out for Harold before.

Harold earned a spot on the Missouri Tigers roster as a walk-on after transferring from Northwest Missouri State.

He first stood outside the team’s training facility and asked former Tigers defensive line coach Craig Kiligowski for a shot, according to the Kansas City Star. When he got his shot, he eventually became a team captain.

He left Missouri after the 2017 season and wasn’t drafted in 2018.

The sign may have piqued the Panthers’ interest. The team told the Kansas City Star that his information was sent to the organization’s scouting department.