Former All-Pro Le'Veon Bell wants a shot at Jake Paul

Le’Veon Bell, the former All-Pro running back for the Pittsburg Steelers, wants the next crack at Jake Paul. After the Baltimore Ravens released the 29-year-old in mid-November, he’s now tweeting and pissing off both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

"I’m tired of watching him out box people that don’t even want to box," Bell tweeted following Jake Paul’s sixth-round knockout of Tyron Woodley. "If he wanna boxing match, a real one, he’d fight me…period. Stop fighting small dudes that can’t box."

This tweet got Jake Paul’s attention and drew a response that eventually turns into a one-one-one Twitter feud between Le’Veon Bell and Tyron Woodley. Perhaps those two should settle this with their hands?

A lot to unpack here between Le’Veon Bell and Tyron Woodley because we get it — Jake Paul is upset anyone would think his opponent was a cake walk. He wants to be recognized as a fighter that can draw even more lucrative bouts down the road, so Le’Veon’s remarks, if they land with the Twitter streets, would damage that pursuit. But the Woodley back and forth is worth our attention now.

For those of us that watched the fight, Le’Veon Bell is accurate in saying Woodley made more than "one mistake" during Saturday night’s showdown. The only reason he wasn’t knocked out earlier is because Jake Paul isn’t a well-established boxer that can make his opponents pay for leaving their hands down and failing to get inside as a smaller fighter. And no, hugging doesn’t count as getting inside — getting in your opponents space and throwing punches would qualify.

That said, Tyron Woodley was ultimately embarrassed and now Le’Veon thinks he can do better. Rather than firing back that he can’t, Woodley made the claim that Bell is trying to "throw his name in there for a bag." Le’Veon made just north of $40 million over the span of his eight year career, and that’s recent, so it’s unlikely he’s out of money. However, to rebuttal that claim, Bell tweeted he’d donate all his earnings from the fight to charity — essentially making this fight personal, rather than a business move.

Tough to argue against that! And if you’re Le’Veon Bell and you happen to win the bout, money outside the initial purse would come flowing in. Smart move on his part and we look forward to how this thing unfolds.