Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather Jr 'fires' ref in middle of exhibition fight vs John Gotti III

Hector Afu was subbed out of the fight

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. did something Saturday night that most boxing fans are unaccustomed to seeing – he had the referee switched out in the middle of his bout.

The bizarre moment occurred in the second round of his match against John Gotti III in Mexico City. Mayweather was scolded by referee Hector Afu after it was determined he hit Gotti in the back of the head.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Floyd Mayweather Jr takes jab at John Gotti III

John Gotti III receives a Floyd Mayweather Jr. left punch, at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Aug. 24, 2024, in Mexico City. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Mayweather was unhappy with the call. "Money" told the referee, essentially, to get out of his way. Then, Afu and Mayweather exchanged words.

Afu was out of the match by the next round and Alfredo Uruzquieta stepped into his place, according to Bloody Elbow.

Boxing fans watching the match joked that Mayweather "fired" Afu in the middle of the bout.

The Mayweather and Gotti bout was a rematch from June 2023, which descended into a chaotic scene. 

MIKE TYSON TALKS ABOUT DARK SIDE OF HIMSELF THAT MUST COME OUT IN JAKE PAUL FIGHT: 'THAT GUY HAUNTS ME'

Floyd Mayweather Jr fights with the ref

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is reprimanded by the referee during his fight against John Gotti III on Aug. 24, 2024, in Mexico City. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Mayweather and Gotti trashed-talked their way through more than half the fight with referee Kenny Bayless having a tougher and tougher time trying to separate them and stop their jawing. After Bayless stopped the fight, that’s when things took an ugly turn.

Gotti started to dip around Bayless to come after Mayweather. The two then started to throw punches at each other while both of their teams stepped into the ring, where more pushing and shoving continued. Gotti was pushed to his corner and Mayweather back to his.

Saturday night’s fight was a lot less dramatic.

Mayweather is 50-0 in his professional career and hasn’t fought professionally since his win against Conor McGregor in 2017.

Floyd Mayweather Jr and John Gotti III face off

Floyd Mayweather Jr., right, faces John Gotti III during the weigh-ins ahead of their exhibition fight at Big Bola Casino on Aug. 23, 2024, in Mexico City. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gotti is the grandson of notorious mobster John Gotti.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.