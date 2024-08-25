Floyd Mayweather Jr 'fires' ref in middle of exhibition fight vs John Gotti III

Floyd Mayweather Jr. did something Saturday night that most boxing fans are unaccustomed to seeing – he had the referee switched out in the middle of his bout.

The bizarre moment occurred in the second round of his match against John Gotti III in Mexico City. Mayweather was scolded by referee Hector Afu after it was determined he hit Gotti in the back of the head.

Mayweather was unhappy with the call. "Money" told the referee, essentially, to get out of his way. Then, Afu and Mayweather exchanged words.

Afu was out of the match by the next round and Alfredo Uruzquieta stepped into his place, according to Bloody Elbow.

Boxing fans watching the match joked that Mayweather "fired" Afu in the middle of the bout.

The Mayweather and Gotti bout was a rematch from June 2023, which descended into a chaotic scene.

Mayweather and Gotti trashed-talked their way through more than half the fight with referee Kenny Bayless having a tougher and tougher time trying to separate them and stop their jawing. After Bayless stopped the fight, that’s when things took an ugly turn.

Gotti started to dip around Bayless to come after Mayweather. The two then started to throw punches at each other while both of their teams stepped into the ring, where more pushing and shoving continued. Gotti was pushed to his corner and Mayweather back to his.

Saturday night’s fight was a lot less dramatic.

Mayweather is 50-0 in his professional career and hasn’t fought professionally since his win against Conor McGregor in 2017.

Gotti is the grandson of notorious mobster John Gotti.