Boxing legend Mike Tyson’s fight against Jake Paul was pushed, but the 58-year-old is still set to go against the YouTuber-turned-boxer on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium.

Tyson made an appearance on Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul’s, podcast where he discussed a side of himself that has to come out during his fight against Paul, but he never likes to see it.

Tyson says "the killer" side of him usually ends up with him in handcuffs, but it’ll be coming out in the ring.

"Absolutely, that’s gonna happen, but here is what I learned from prior experience — when that tough guy Mike Tyson comes out when it’s not necessary to come out, I’m always in handcuffs," Tyson said on "Impaulsive."

"So, I’m always careful when that guy comes out. Every time I drink or get ready to fight, I break out in handcuffs."

Tyson further elaborated on that dark side of himself.

"Unfortunately, I have to fight and be that guy," he explained. "I wish I could stop that guy. That guy haunts me. I wish I could stop that guy. I wish that guy died, but he’s here to stay."

Tyson later explained in the interview that the way he suppresses "that guy" is by loving his children and family. The former heavyweight champ has also mentioned how cannabis has helped him tremendously in his life post-boxing.

Tyson has had run-ins with the law, which includes situations where he was under the influence and in possession of drugs.

One incident occurred in December 2006, when he was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, on suspicion of DUI and felony drug possession. In September 2007, he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and driving under the influence.

He spent 24 hours in jail as well as three years’ probation, while completing 360 hours of community service.

Tyson continued by saying the killer version of himself is "so easy… to come back." However, he needs that in the ring because he views Paul as a killer.

"That’s how I look at him," Tyson said of his future opponent.

Tyson, who was with Paul at Fanatics Fest on Sunday to do a press conference for the highly anticipated Netflix fight, had to have the fight pushed back due to an issue with an ulcer problem. It was originally scheduled for July.

This will be Tyson’s first fight since 2005, and it has been officially sanctioned to go on his 50-6 career record, which includes 44 knockouts.

Paul is 10-1 with seven knockouts in his young boxing career.

