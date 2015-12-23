Florida's one-armed player scores first points with impressive move

Zach Hodskins was born without his left hand. That didn't stop him from being a Division I-caliber recruit, earning a spot on a high-major roster.

In 2013, then-coach Billy Donovan offered the Milton, Ga., native a preferred walk-on spot, meaning he wouldn't be on scholarship but was guaranteed a spot on the Florida roster. Donovan is now the coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Hodskins is still a Gator.

On Tuesday in the final minute vs. visiting Jacksonville, he scored his first career points in Florida's 89-65 victory. The 6-foot-4 guard got into the lane with a spin move and converted the layup, while drawing the foul. He ended with two points. Here's the play in slow motion.

Sweet spin move to lay up - and the foul - for Zach Hodskins! #GoGators cc @GatorsMBK pic.twitter.com/mOvovSrlHJ — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) December 23, 2015

Here's the play at regular speed with a better view of the crowd's and bench's reaction.

The sophomore has appeared in nine games in his career, six this season. He was 0-for-2 shooting last season and was 0 for 3 this year until Tuesday night.

"I was excited for him," Florida starting forward Dorian Finney-Smith told The Associated Press after the game. "I was here last year and he never scored. I'm just happy he got it. He can shoot it, so I'm just happy he got that evil man hanging on the rim and knocking his balls out."

Coach Mike White told reporters: "Really happy for Zach, a great young man, obviously overcoming an unbelievable adversity. He's a very, very likable young man. You could tell by the decibel level in the O'Dome when he scored. It was a fun moment for our team and for Zach. Proud for him, happy for him."

Click for more from Fox Sports