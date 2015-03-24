Florida to start QB Harris against Georgia

Gainesville, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Florida Gators have made a switch at quarterback.

Florida coach Will Muschamp announced Wednesday that true freshman Treon Harris will start Nov. 1 against Georgia in Jacksonville.

The move means the Gators (3-3, 2-3 SEC) have benched fourth-year junior Jeff Driskel, who has thrown nine interceptions and lost two fumbles in the last four games.

Driskel has completed 53 percent of his passes for 928 yards this season, with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Harris has connected on 12-of-18 passes for 263 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He saw his most extended action in Saturday's 42-13 loss to Missouri.

Earlier this month, Harris was accused of sexual assault by a woman who later dropped her complaint.