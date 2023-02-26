Expand / Collapse search
Florida State Seminoles
Published

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland hits buzzer-beater to upset Miami in historic ACC comeback victory

Florida State trailed Miami by 25 points early in the second half

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland sank a buzzer-beating 3-point shot to upset No. 13 Miami on Saturday night in what was the largest comeback victory in ACC history. 

Florida State trailed by 25 points early in the second half, but ultimately outscored Miami 54-28, something Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañaga credited to a lack of energy. 

Florida State players celebrate after taking the lead with a 3-pointer to win in the final seconds at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Coral Gables.

Florida State players celebrate after taking the lead with a 3-pointer to win in the final seconds at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Coral Gables. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"We played as well as we could in the first half," Larrañaga said after the game. "But it appeared to me to start the second half that our battery died. We didn’t have the energy or juice and it showed most of all with our defense."

With less than five seconds remaining, Jordan Miller seemingly hit the game-winner to give Miami an 84-82 lead but the Noles offense was unrelenting. 

Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland, right, reacts after scoring the winning basket against Miami, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Coral Gables.

Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland, right, reacts after scoring the winning basket against Miami, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Coral Gables. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

"I knew they were going to celebrate," Cleveland said after the game. "If we get down and push, we’d get a decent shot."

Cleveland did just that and fired off a 3-point shot from deep as time expired to cap off the largest comeback in ACC history to win 85-84. 

The upset ended Miami's seven-game winning streak and knocked the Hurricanes out of the outright lead in the ACC standings. 

Matthew Cleveland, left, scored the winning basket in Florida State's 85-84 upset over Miami, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Coral Gables.

Matthew Cleveland, left, scored the winning basket in Florida State's 85-84 upset over Miami, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Coral Gables. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Florida State also denied Miami’s hopes for a perfect home record this season – they were 15-0 at the Watsco Center entering Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.