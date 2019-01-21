Florida State Seminoles recruiting account blasted over strange MLK Jr tweet

The Florida State Seminoles football recruiting’s Twitter account was blasted Monday over the handle’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day tweet.

The account tweeted out a photo intending to celebrate the life of one of the most important civil rights leaders in U.S. history. Instead, the account put King’s image inside the phrase “Do Something.” King is also seen doing Florida State’s Seminole chop and wearing a wide receiver’s glove on his right hand.

The image was accompanied by the quote, “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.”

The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before other Twitter users expressed their outrage.

“My reaction to this tweet as an alum. Do better, dummies,” one person wrote.

“Yea having MLK do the Seminole chop is a no for me,” another person wrote.

"In a well-intentioned effort to recognize Martin Luther King, Jr. on this special day, a member of our recruiting staff created a graphic using one of Dr. King’s quotes – “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.” The quote resonated with our program’s Do Something mantra," the team said in a statement provided to Fox News.

"However, in our attempt to more closely connect the message to FSU, we foolishly posted a graphic that was not in line with our intent. We are sorry for missing the mark in our attempt to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.

The tweet puts an exclamation point on an already abysmal 2018 season. Florida State went 5-7 and 3-5 in the ACC.