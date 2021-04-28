Ex-Florida star Kyle Trask high on at least one team's draft board: report

Former Florida star quarterback Kyle Trask finished the 2020 season with more touchdown passes than anyone in the FBS (43) and was only second to Mac Jones in passing yards (4,283).

However, Trask’s name has not been mentioned with the likes of Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance or even Davis Mills when it comes to quarterbacks who could be selected in the first round of the draft on Thursday night. At least one team has the former Gators standout high on its board.

Pittsburgh Steelers insider Ed Bouchette said Tuesday in an interview on 93.7 The Fan there was some in the organization who "fancy" Trask. Radio host Andrew Fillipponi agreed and went as far as to say the team has Trask ranked ahead of some of the most talked-about quarterbacks who are set to go in the first round.

Whether Trask actually goes in the first round will be a mystery, and if he does, it will be the surprise of the night.

Trask played three years with the Gators. He recorded 7,386 passing yards, 69 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions with Florida.

The Steelers could be keen on finding a young replacement for Ben Roethlisberger once the veteran quarterback decides to hang it up. The team also signed Dwayne Haskins Jr. in the offseason.