Fleetwood wins Kazakhstan Open

Tommy Fleetwood posted a two-under 70 on Sunday to win the Kazakhstan Open, his first victory on the European Challenge Tour.

The Englishman finished at 15-under 273 and won by two strokes.

Fleetwood, 20, became the youngest winner this season on the European Challenge Tour and is now atop the tour's money list, all but assuring him a spot on the European Tour next year.

"Now that I've got my first win under my belt, the aim has to be to try to win the rankings," said Fleetwood. "The first goal was to get my tour card for next season, and now that's in the bag I've got to set new goals. I can enjoy myself a bit more because the pressure's off, but I don't want my season to just fizzle out."

Another youngster, 24-year-old Knut Borsheim, came in second after a three- under 69 on Sunday. Borsheim, who moved to 19th on the money list and inside the number for a tour card next year, finished at 13-under 275.

Bernd Ritthammer (68) and Simon Thornton (71) shared third at minus-12, while Sam Walker shot a two-under 70 and took fifth by himself at 10-under 278.