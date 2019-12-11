First Responder Bowl 2019: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan preview, how to watch and more

The Servpro First Responder Bowl will be played between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Western Michigan Broncos on Monday. The game will be played at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas.

Western Kentucky comes into the game with an 8-4 overall record and a 6-2 record in Conference USA. Western Michigan comes into the game with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in the Mid-American Conference.

Western Kentucky is entering its first bowl game under coach Tyson Helton and fifth in the last six seasons. The Hilltoppers’ offense is led by quarterback Ty Storey. He has 2,209 passing yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Gaej Walker leads the team in rushing with 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns. Lucky Jackson has 77 catches for 985 yards and three touchdowns, while teammate Jahcour Pearson has 71 catches for 772 yards and six touchdowns. DeAngelo Malone anchors the defense with 11 sacks.

Western Michigan is entering its third bowl game under Tim Lester and second straight. The Broncos’ offense is led by quarterback Jon Wassink who has 2,904 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes this season. LeVante Bellamy leads the team with 1,412 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns, but he’s questionable for the game with a knee injury. Skyy Moore is the team’s leading receiver with 47 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns, while Giovanni Ricci has 47 catches for 622 yards and eight touchdowns. Patrick Lupro has made a name for himself in the secondary with four interceptions this season.

It is the first time these two teams will play each other.

--

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Servpro

Date: Dec. 30

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Location: University Park, Texas

--

ODDS

Moneyline: Western Kentucky (-165), Western Michigan (+145)

Spread: Western Kentucky (-3.5), Western Michigan (+3.5)

Over/Under: 52; Over (-110), Under (-110)

--

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com