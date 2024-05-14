Fever’s Caitlin Clark steady ahead of WNBA debut: ‘I don’t really get nervous’

The wait is finally over.

Caitlin Clark will make her heavily anticipated WNBA debut on Tuesday night when the Indiana Fever takes on the Connecticut Sun in her first regular season game of the season. But even with all eyes on her, the former Iowa star is as steady as ever.

"I just feel really excited more than anything. I don't really get nervous. I don't get anxious," Clark told reporters during her pregame media availability on Tuesday.

"I just get a giddy excited feeling, like I just can't wait for the moment to be here and just go out there and play the game and have a lot of fun."

Clark’s reputation as one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in college first catapulted her into the spotlight. After becoming the NCAA Division 1 all-time leading scorer all while leading the Hawkeyes to the national championship game last season, Clark was selected by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick.

Women’s basketball and the WNBA have largely benefited from Clark’s popularity.

Clark, 22, will make her WNBA debut at the Mohegan Sun Arena before a sellout crowd – the second since starting her pro career. In her preseason debut against the Dallas Wings earlier this month, Clark dropped a team-high of 21 points before a sold out arena.

Taking the court for the first time in Gainbridge Fieldhouse last week, Clark also drew in a record crowd of 13,028 – a franchise record more than triple last season’s 4,000.

"Obviously, our goal is to go out there and win and dominate in all areas. But I think our group knows, if we go out there and play the way we should for 40 minutes, we're going to get the result we want," Clark said before tip off.

The WNBA season kicks off Tuesday with four games, beginning with New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics. The Phoenix Mercury play the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm host the Minnesota Lynx.