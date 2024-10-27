Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana Fever

Fever part ways with Christie Sides as Caitlin Clark emerges as top star

Sides spent two years as the Fever's head coach.

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Indiana Fever made a major change on Sunday following a 20-win season, a playoff appearance and the emergence of Caitlin Clark onto the professional scene.

The Fever announced it had parted ways with head coach Christie Sides.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark speaks with head coach Christie Sides against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

"We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth," said Kelly Krauskopf, the president of basketball operations.

"While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future."

Sides was 33-47 in two seasons as head coach.

Christie Sides speaks to Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides chats with Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the second half against the Chicago Sky on June 23, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.  (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CAITLIN CLARK VS ANGEL REESE DRAMA MAY SOON GO ON IN 2 LEAGUES AT ONCE AND IT COULD GET WAY MORE INTENSE

The Fever position was Sides’ first head coaching job in her WNBA career. She spent several years as an assist with the Chicago Sky before she was on the bench for the Fever in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. She then was an assistant for the Atlanta Dream before getting the Fever gig in 2023.

The move appeared to be part of a larger restructuring in the organization that had been going on since the Fever exited the playoffs.

Krauskopf returned to the Fever as the president of basketball operations and then the team hired amber Cox as chief operating officer and general manager.

Caitlin Clark hands on hips

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the first half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. (Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fever will definitely need to make an offseason splash to continue to improve upon a team that surprised the league behind Clark’s emergence.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.