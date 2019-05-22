Female squash competitors 'shocked' after prizes include sex toy, callus remover

Several female squash competitors in Spain were outraged after they were given sex toys, wax and a callus remover as prizes at the Asturias Squash Championship.

The top female competitors wrote a letter to the local federation to complain, which led to the resignations of some officials at Squash Oviedo, according to BBC.

Elisabet Sado won the event and Olaya Fernandez Lance finished second. Marina Arraiza Mier and Cristina Barandica Fernandez finished third and fourth, respectively.

Each of the top four competitors received vibrators from Durex, a waxing kit and an electronic foot file to remove calluses. Sado, who also received a trophy, told BBC she was “shocked.”

“We were very surprised, very shocked. We think it's very sexist,” Sado said. “We wanted to explain it to everybody because we think... there's a lot of discrimination and things have to change.”

A photo of the “prizes” were shared on Twitter.

The club said in a statement it regretted the “unacceptable incident,” according to the New York Daily News.

“The club reiterates its apologies to players, the Federation and people or entities offended by the discomfort caused by inappropriate gifts and that should never have been delivered,” the organization said.