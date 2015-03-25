FCS standouts on Senior Bowl watch list

Forty-two players from FCS schools have been named to the preseason watch list for the Senior Bowl.

The annual postseason all-star game will be held on Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The watch list includes more than 400 student-athletes from nearly every level of college football. A player not on the initial list can be added to the list during the season.

The 110 players chosen for the game will be split onto North and South squads.

Preseason candidates from FCS schools are:

Liberty cornerback Walt Aikens

Duquesne linebacker Dorian Bell

Old Dominion offensive tackle David Born

UT Martin wide receiver Jeremy Butler

Duquesne wide receiver Gianni Carter

Stony Brook running back Marcus Coker

Montana linebacker Brock Coyle

Furman wide receiver Ryan Culbreath

Howard safety Julien David

Florida A&M linebacker Brandon Denmark

Southern wide receiver Lee Doss

Furman offensive guard Dakota Dozier

Richmond wide receiver Ben Edwards

Tennessee State offensive guard Kadeem Edwards

Marist defensive end Terrence Fede

Eastern Illinois quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

North Dakota wide receiver Greg Hardin

Coastal Carolina wide receiver Matt Hazel

Southeastern Louisiana linebacker Cqulin Hubert

Maine cornerback Kendall James

Delaware defensive tackle Zach Kerr

Jackson State safety Cameron Loeffler

Appalachian State quarterback Jamal Londry-Jackson

Towson cornerback Jordan Love

Cornell quarterback Jeff Mathews

Georgia Southern quarterback Jerick McKinnon

Old Dominion offensive guard D.J. Morrell

Maine tight end Justin Perillo

Murray State wide receiver Walter Powell

Princeton defensive tackle Caraun Reid

Austin Peay defensive tackle Iosua Siliva

South Carolina State linebacker Joe Thomas

Montana linebacker Jordan Tripp

Samford running back Fabian Truss

North Dakota State offensive tackle Billy Turner

Illinois State defensive end Colton Underwood

Appalachian State wide receiver Tony Washington

Southeastern Louisiana cornerback Todd Washington

James Madison offensive tackle Josh Wells

Northwestern State safety Bert White

North Dakota State cornerback Marcus Williams

South Dakota State cornerback Winston Wright