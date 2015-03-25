FCS standouts on Senior Bowl watch list
Mobile, AL – Forty-two players from FCS schools have been named to the preseason watch list for the Senior Bowl.
The annual postseason all-star game will be held on Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
The watch list includes more than 400 student-athletes from nearly every level of college football. A player not on the initial list can be added to the list during the season.
The 110 players chosen for the game will be split onto North and South squads.
Preseason candidates from FCS schools are:
Liberty cornerback Walt Aikens
Duquesne linebacker Dorian Bell
Old Dominion offensive tackle David Born
UT Martin wide receiver Jeremy Butler
Duquesne wide receiver Gianni Carter
Stony Brook running back Marcus Coker
Montana linebacker Brock Coyle
Furman wide receiver Ryan Culbreath
Howard safety Julien David
Florida A&M linebacker Brandon Denmark
Southern wide receiver Lee Doss
Furman offensive guard Dakota Dozier
Richmond wide receiver Ben Edwards
Tennessee State offensive guard Kadeem Edwards
Marist defensive end Terrence Fede
Eastern Illinois quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
North Dakota wide receiver Greg Hardin
Coastal Carolina wide receiver Matt Hazel
Southeastern Louisiana linebacker Cqulin Hubert
Maine cornerback Kendall James
Delaware defensive tackle Zach Kerr
Jackson State safety Cameron Loeffler
Appalachian State quarterback Jamal Londry-Jackson
Towson cornerback Jordan Love
Cornell quarterback Jeff Mathews
Georgia Southern quarterback Jerick McKinnon
Old Dominion offensive guard D.J. Morrell
Maine tight end Justin Perillo
Murray State wide receiver Walter Powell
Princeton defensive tackle Caraun Reid
Austin Peay defensive tackle Iosua Siliva
South Carolina State linebacker Joe Thomas
Montana linebacker Jordan Tripp
Samford running back Fabian Truss
North Dakota State offensive tackle Billy Turner
Illinois State defensive end Colton Underwood
Appalachian State wide receiver Tony Washington
Southeastern Louisiana cornerback Todd Washington
James Madison offensive tackle Josh Wells
Northwestern State safety Bert White
North Dakota State cornerback Marcus Williams
South Dakota State cornerback Winston Wright