Father of Utah Little Leaguer 'grateful' son still alive after suffering serious head injury in bunk-bed fall

The father of a Utah Little Leaguer who suffered a serious head injury when he fell from the top bunk in the dorms in Pennsylvania while he was asleep said Sunday "there is a chance" his son makes a full recovery.

Jace Oliverson told The Associated Press his 12-year-old son Easton was expected to fly back to Utah and that he will remain in a hospital there. Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team, suffered the injury last week.

"I'm just grateful that he's still alive, because I was pretty much told he had a 0% chance to live. We feel very fortunate," Jace Oliverson said.

He added: "There is a chance of a full recovery. It's just a matter of how long and the therapy that he's going to receive. We're just asking for prayers. Continuous prayers."

The Snow Canyon team was the first Little League squad from Utah to make the tournament. The team was eliminated in a loss to Iowa on Sunday. Oliverson said the chaotic week definitely played a part in the team’s two losses.

"I feel bad that this incident with East had to happen and it kind of put a damper on their week," he said. "It was the first time Utah's ever been here, done that. It's a big deal, especially in Utah."

Easton Oliverson was listed in critical condition last week. His family posted an encouraging update in a social media post. The video showed the boy sitting up, eating and walking with support.

"We want to show that modern-day miracles can still happen," the boy’s father said. "Our message the whole time is to remind people that we have a loving, heavenly Father and a savior who wants us to be happy. If we just go to them in prayer, anything is possible, and we're seeing that with Easton."

