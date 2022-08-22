Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Published

Father of Utah Little Leaguer 'grateful' son still alive after suffering serious head injury in bunk-bed fall

Easton Oliverson appeared to be sitting up, eating and talking in a video last week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
The father of a Utah Little Leaguer who suffered a serious head injury when he fell from the top bunk in the dorms in Pennsylvania while he was asleep said Sunday "there is a chance" his son makes a full recovery.

Jace Oliverson told The Associated Press his 12-year-old son Easton was expected to fly back to Utah and that he will remain in a hospital there. Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team, suffered the injury last week.

"I'm just grateful that he's still alive, because I was pretty much told he had a 0% chance to live. We feel very fortunate," Jace Oliverson said.

A picture of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson, from Santa Clara, Utah, is shown on the scoreboard at Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series.

He added: "There is a chance of a full recovery. It's just a matter of how long and the therapy that he's going to receive. We're just asking for prayers. Continuous prayers."

The Snow Canyon team was the first Little League squad from Utah to make the tournament. The team was eliminated in a loss to Iowa on Sunday. Oliverson said the chaotic week definitely played a part in the team’s two losses.

LITTLE LEAGUE PLAYER SUFFERS SERIOUS HEAD INJURY AFTER FALLING FROM BUNK BED, MAKING 'TREMENDOUS PROGRESS'

"I feel bad that this incident with East had to happen and it kind of put a damper on their week," he said. "It was the first time Utah's ever been here, done that. It's a big deal, especially in Utah."

Easton Oliverson was listed in critical condition last week. His family posted an encouraging update in a social media post. The video showed the boy sitting up, eating and walking with support.

Baseballs sit on the ledge during the Championship Game of the Little League World Series between the Southwest Region team from River Ridge Louisiana and the Caribbean Region team from Willemstad, Curacao during the at Lamade Stadium on August 25, 2019 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. 

"We want to show that modern-day miracles can still happen," the boy’s father said. "Our message the whole time is to remind people that we have a loving, heavenly Father and a savior who wants us to be happy. If we just go to them in prayer, anything is possible, and we're seeing that with Easton."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.