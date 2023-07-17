Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions
Published

Father of Lions' Jameson Williams talks criticism around son: 'Honestly, he signed up for this'

Williams was the Lions' No 12 overall pick

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The father of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams opened up on Saturday about the criticism his son has received amid the suspension for violating the NFL’s policies on gambling and other incidents.

The second-year receiver received a six-game ban in May. He was one of a handful of players who received suspensions for the 2023 season. Some others have received season-long punishments.

Jameson Williams celebrates

Jameson Williams, #9 of the Detroit Lions, celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on Dec. 11, 2022 in Detroit. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

According to MLive.com, the 22-year-old wide receiver also faced criticism for fighting fireworks in one of Detroit's toughest areas.

James Williams spoke to MLive.com about his son and the suspension while he and his family were setting up for a football and skills camp at Chandler Parker Academy in Harper Woods, Michigan.

"Honestly, he signed up for this," the elder Williams told the outlet. "You know, what comes with great praise, it’s going to come with greater criticism. And that just goes along with the game. You know, not everybody’s going to love you. Not everybody’s going to hate you. 

"So, I mean, we’re not really tripping off of that.

Jameson Williams vs the Vikings

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, #9, celebrates a play during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"I mean, the media’s going to be the media. The media has to do their job and that’s understandable. So it’s gotta be something good (or) It’s gotta be something bad."

Detroit took Williams with the No. 12 pick of the 2022 draft. The Alabama product tore his ACL in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia, which slightly hurt his draft stock. 

The injury forced him to miss the first 11 games of the season, but when he got back on the field, he showed his big-play ability — his first NFL reception was a 41-yard touchdown.

Williams only got nine targets on the season, and that touchdown was his only reception; he also had a 40-yard rush.

Jameson Williams at the 2022 NFL Draft

Jameson Williams poses on the red carpet before the 2022 NFL Draft at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Lions went 9-8 last season and were vying for a playoff spot up until the Seattle Seahawks knocked them out in Week 18.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

