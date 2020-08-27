Father of Bengals cornerback found safe at Florida park, officials say

The father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was found at a Florida park ranger station, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

Jean Alexandre, 65, was said to be in good health and will be reunited with his family, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. Officials said he walked up to a ranger station at the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park located in central Florida.

BENGALS' JOE BURROW: 'HOW CAN YOU HEAR THE PAIN BLACK PEOPLE ARE GOING THROUGH AND DISMISS IT AS NOTHING'

Alexandre vanished during a berry-picking trip Monday, officials said. A missing persons report was released Monday. According to the report, Mauricet Etienne, 56, told investigators that after several hours of picking palmetto berries, he could not find Alexandre and spent three hours searching for him before picking up Alexandre’s wife, Marie. They searched for another 45 minutes before alerting police.

Etienne said he had no ill-will toward Alexandre and admitted he should have alerted authorities sooner about him. He said he was afraid to contact deputies because he was previously told he did not have permission to pick berries in that area.

EX-NFL PLAYER JACK BREWER 'FED UP' WITH MEDIA CALLING TRUMP A RACIST

Mackensie Alexander and Evins Clement were arrested by Collier County deputies on Tuesday. Police said Alexander and Clement had gone to the home of the man he’s accused of assaulting “to discuss a previous incident.” Officials declined to say whether the man was Etienne.

Officials said Alexander tried to convince the man to go with them but he refused in fear of retaliation. The man told police that Alexander threatened to get a gun from his car and added that Clement grabbed him and Alexander began assaulting him. They fled and were later arrested.

Alexander had left Bengals training camp to be with his family.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We are aware of the situation. We have no further comment at this time,” the Bengals said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.