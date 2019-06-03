'Young fan' injured after being struck by baseball during minor league game
A child was hospitalized Saturday night after being struck by a foul ball during a minor league baseball game.
The Indianapolis Indians said in a press release a “young fan” who was sitting along the first-base side at Victory Field was struck.
Witnesses reported seeing the child being taken away on a gurney, according to FOX59.
The Indians’ on-side emergency medical personnel treated the child before they were transported to a hospital, according to the Indy Star. The child‘s condition was unclear.
“Our thoughts are with the entire family,” the team said in a statement.
The Indians extended safety netting along the first-base line at Victory Field in 2017. The team also has signs around the ballpark asking fans to stay alert.
The Indians are the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates and play in the International League.
The incident comes days after Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr.’s foul ball struck and injured a young girl at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The incident led to players calling for additional safety nets around the field.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.