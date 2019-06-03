Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

'Young fan' injured after being struck by baseball during minor league game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A child was hospitalized Saturday night after being struck by a foul ball during a minor league baseball game.

The Indianapolis Indians said in a press release a “young fan” who was sitting along the first-base side at Victory Field was struck.

CHICAGO CUBS PLAYERS CALL FOR MORE PROTECTIVE NETTING AROUND FIELD AFTER LATEST FOUL-BALL INCIDENT

Witnesses reported seeing the child being taken away on a gurney, according to FOX59.

A child was struck by a foul ball along the first-base side on Saturday.

A child was struck by a foul ball along the first-base side on Saturday. (iStock)

The Indians’ on-side emergency medical personnel treated the child before they were transported to a hospital, according to the Indy Star. The child‘s condition was unclear.

“Our thoughts are with the entire family,” the team said in a statement.

The Indians extended safety netting along the first-base line at Victory Field in 2017. The team also has signs around the ballpark asking fans to stay alert.

The Indians are the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates and play in the International League.

FOUL BALL OFF BAT OF CUBS PLAYER ALBERT ALMORA JR. STRIKES CHILD; PLAY BRIEFLY HALTED

The incident comes days after Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr.’s foul ball struck and injured a young girl at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The incident led to players calling for additional safety nets around the field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.