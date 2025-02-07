Expand / Collapse search
College Basketball

Fairfield's Deon Perry nails incredible 70-foot game-winning shot to beat rival Marist

Fans stormed the court after the improbable heave went in

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Fairfield guard Deon Perry called game – from the parking lot. 

Fairfield and Marist were tied 56-56 with 1.1 seconds remaining in the second half on Thursday night at Leo D. Mahoney Arena at Fairfield University.

Fairfield’s Michael Rogan was inbounding the ball from under his own basket, with the Stags needing some kind of miracle to prevent overtime.

Deon Perry celebrates

Fairfield guard Deon Perry is mobbed by teammates after hitting miraculous game-winning shot.  (Olivia Frzop/Fairfield University Athletics)

Rogan found Perry, who came crashing back towards Rogan to receive the pass. 

Perry turned around, took one dribble and launched a prayer from about 70-feet out. 

The ball hit nothing but net. 

Pandemonium ensued as Perry was mobbed by teammates and fans who stormed the court. 

Perry was hoisted into the air on top of his teammates' shoulders while referees tried restoring order to the place, frantically blowing their whistles. 

It was a fitting end to a game that was tied 11 different times with 10 lead changes, as it was back and forth all night long between the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rivals. 

Deon Perry celebrates

Fairfield guard Deon Perry celebrates with teammates after hitting improbable game-winning shot.  (Olivia Frzop/Fairfield University Athletics)

Perry only played 19 minutes in the Stags' 59-56 win, but he led the team in scoring with 19 points on 6-14 shooting. He was the only Fairfield player to be in double-figures in scoring. 

Jamie Bergens and Prophet Johnson each had nine points in the win, while Peyton Smith added eight points of his own for Fairfield. 

For Marist, Josh Pascarelli and Jadin Collins-Roberts lead the way. Pascarelli scored 15 points on 6-13 shooting while Collins-Roberts added 10 points in the loss for the Red Foxes. 

Perry’s miracle game-winner handed Marist only their second loss in MAAC play, and their fourth loss overall on the season. 

Marist dropped to 16-4 (9-2 in the MAAC) with the heartbreaking loss to Fairfield and will look to bounce back against Iona on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Fairfield improved to 9-14 (5-7 in the MAAC) and will look to carry their momentum when they host cross-town rival Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. Saturday. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.