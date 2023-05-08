F1 star George Russell criticizes 'the American way' of pre-race festivities after Miami Grand Prix

Formula One star George Russell was upset over the driver introductions before the start of the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, as racers had to wait for LL Cool J to call their names before entering their vehicles.

LL Cool J was chosen to get the crowd at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, hyped for the race as Will.I.AM released a new single called "The Formula" and led the symphony as drivers walked out from the back toward the starting grid.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Russell told reporters afterward there were better uses of his time in the 30 minutes before the race.

"I guess it’s the ‘American way’ of doing things during sport," the British driver said Sunday. "I am here to race. I’m not here for the show, I’m here to win. I don’t think there is any other sport in the world that 30 minutes before you go out to do your business, you are out there in the sun, all the cameras on you and making a bit of a show of it. I can appreciate that in the entertainment world."

F1'S LEWIS HAMILTON CRITICIZES FLORIDA LAW LIMITING GENDER IDENTITY LESSONS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Russell, who is also the director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, said his colleagues were "open to changes," but they would not want to see a similar pomp and circumstance every weekend.

F1 said Monday that drivers expressed concerns about the pre-race festivities. A spokesman told the Associated Press that the organization would continue to listen to drivers’ concerns about the pre-race festivities.

Russell finished in fourth place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Max Verstappen took home the win as he scooted around Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the latter part of the event. F1 will head to Italy for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on May 21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.