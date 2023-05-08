Expand / Collapse search
F1 star George Russell criticizes 'the American way' of pre-race festivities after Miami Grand Prix

Russell finished fourth in the race

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Formula One star George Russell was upset over the driver introductions before the start of the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, as racers had to wait for LL Cool J to call their names before entering their vehicles.

LL Cool J was chosen to get the crowd at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, hyped for the race as Will.I.AM released a new single called "The Formula" and led the symphony as drivers walked out from the back toward the starting grid.

LL Cool J announces drivers

LL Cool J introduces drivers on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 7, 2023 in Miami. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

However, Russell told reporters afterward there were better uses of his time in the 30 minutes before the race.

"I guess it’s the ‘American way’ of doing things during sport," the British driver said Sunday. "I am here to race. I’m not here for the show, I’m here to win. I don’t think there is any other sport in the world that 30 minutes before you go out to do your business, you are out there in the sun, all the cameras on you and making a bit of a show of it. I can appreciate that in the entertainment world."

George Russell looks on

George Russell looks on from the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 7, 2023 in Miami. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Russell, who is also the director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, said his colleagues were "open to changes," but they would not want to see a similar pomp and circumstance every weekend.

F1 said Monday that drivers expressed concerns about the pre-race festivities. A spokesman told the Associated Press that the organization would continue to listen to drivers’ concerns about the pre-race festivities.

Russell finished in fourth place.

George Russell walks on the grid

George Russell walks on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 7, 2023 in Miami. (Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Max Verstappen took home the win as he scooted around Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the latter part of the event. F1 will head to Italy for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on May 21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

