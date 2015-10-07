Ex-teammate says Tom Brady paid practice squad players if they picked him off

Hot on the heels of a report that says Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill mocked Miami's practice squad players comes an interesting anecdote about Tom Brady.

(In case you missed it, a source told FOX Sports that Tannehill became angry after a practice squad player intercepted one of his passes last Saturday.)

Former NFL wide receiver Donte Stallworth, who played with Brady in New England in 2007 and 2012, says that the Patriots quarterback actually would reward practice squad players who turned him over.

Stallworth then summed up the problem by comparing Brady to Tannehill.

