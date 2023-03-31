Expand / Collapse search
Quinnipiac Bobcats
Published

Ex-Quinnipiac men’s basketball player charged with strangulation after incident involving another student

The other student involved was charged with disorderly conduct

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former Quinnipiac men’s basketball player Dezmond "Dezi" Jones and another student were arrested this week following a possible domestic violence incident, according to reports and police records. 

Jones, who led the Bobcats in points in the most recently completed season, was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with a misdemeanor count of strangulation/suffocation in the third degree and disorderly conduct, according to online records from the Hamden Police Department. 

Quinnipiac Bobcats Guard Dezi Jones (11) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half of a MAAC Conference tournament quarterfinal game against the St. Peters Peacocks March 11, 2022, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Quinnipiac Bobcats Guard Dezi Jones (11) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half of a MAAC Conference tournament quarterfinal game against the St. Peters Peacocks March 11, 2022, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ava Librizzi, 21, was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Details about the incident were not immediately available.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the university said it "takes all Title IX incident reports with utmost seriousness and has policies in place to ensure a thorough review of all allegations." 

According to The Quinnipiac Chronicle, the university’s student-run newspaper, Librizzi is a member of the Quinnipiac cheerleading team and appeared to be in a relationship with Jones. 

Quinnipiac Bobcats guard Dezi Jones (11) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Corey McKeithan (3) during the first half of a game Jan. 6. 2023, at Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, N.J.

Quinnipiac Bobcats guard Dezi Jones (11) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Corey McKeithan (3) during the first half of a game Jan. 6. 2023, at Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, N.J. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The report cited posts by Librizzi on her social media accounts in which she reportedly detailed an alleged assault. She did not name Jones in those posts. 

"There will be bruises on my neck (because) he choked me to the point of turning purple," she reportedly wrote. "I probably have a concussion from the amount of times he hit my head."

Jones and Librizzi appeared in court Wednesday but did not enter pleas, the Chronicle reported. 

Quinnipiac Bobcats Guard Dezi Jones (11) dribbles the ball against St. Peter's Peacocks Guard Jaylen Murray (32) during the first half of a MAAC Conference basketball tournament quarterfinal game March 11, 2022, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Quinnipiac Bobcats Guard Dezi Jones (11) dribbles the ball against St. Peter's Peacocks Guard Jaylen Murray (32) during the first half of a MAAC Conference basketball tournament quarterfinal game March 11, 2022, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jones, averaging 12.5 points a game for the Bobcats last season, announced on social media just last week his intent to transfer to Austin Peay State University in Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

