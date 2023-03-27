Expand / Collapse search
College baseball coach takes soda bottle with him as he gets ejected from game

Austin Peay won the game 18-15

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A college baseball head coach went viral for an odd reason over the weekend.

Austin Peay was taking on Liberty in an Atlantic Sun Conference matchup on Saturday when Nathan Keeter hit a home run off Governors pitcher Jackie Robinson, as part of an eight-run first inning, and pointed to the opposing team’s dugout in celebration.

The seats at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, before game three of the College World Series Championship Series between the Michigan Wolverines and Vanderbilt Commodores on June 26, 2019. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

In the third inning, Keeter faced retaliation from Austin Peay’s Peyton Jula. Keeter was thrown at, resulting in the ejection of Jula, catcher Trevor Conley and head coach Ronald Fanning.

Fanning raised eyebrows when he came to discuss the ejection with the home-plate umpire holding a two-liter bottle of soda. Fanning raised the bottle of soda to the crowd as he walked off the field. Jula was seen getting back on the bus for the rest of the game.

The game would turn out to be a bit of a barnburner.

Austin Peay was down 8-2 in the third inning and cut the deficit to just three runs with a three-run fourth inning. The Governors followed it up with six runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth.

Austin Peay would win the game 18-15. The Governors got 18 runs on 17 hits in the win. On Sunday, Liberty would win the rubber game with a 6-5 win in 10 innings.

A baseball on the field at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, before the College World Series Championship Series between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Oregon State Beavers on June 26, 2018. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Both teams are in the middle of the Atlantic Sun Conference standings as of Monday. Liberty is 11-12 overall and Austin Peay is 10-14. Both schools are 3-3 against conference opponents.

