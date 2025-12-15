Ex-Patriots star condemns Brown University shooting, Australia terror attack: 'Hate is a disease'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman reacted to the shooting at Brown University and the terror attack at a Hanukkah event in Australia with a late-night post on social media.

Edelman, who is Jewish, wrote on X that "some things are bigger than sports" and asked his fans and followers to say a prayer for the victims in each incident.

"Take a minute to say a prayer for the communities affected in Australia and at Brown University tonight," he added.

"No matter where, when or how, violence is never the answer. Hate is a disease… and has no place in our society."

The two attacks unfolded over the weekend.

A gunman at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island, killed two and wounded nearly a dozen others on Saturday. Authorities had a person of interest in custody but released them after finding no evidence that linked them to the crime.

Two gunmen in the Bondi Beach area of Sydney killed at least 15 people and wounded several more in an attack during a Hanukkah event.

The Patriots held a moment of silence for the victims before their game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Brown University logo and a map of Australia with a heart in the location of Sydney appeared on the Gillette Stadium video board before kickoff.

"Before today's game, the Patriots held a moment of silence to remember the victims of the tragic shootings yesterday at Brown University in nearby Providence as well as Bondi Beach in Australia this morning," a message during the CBS broadcast said, according to OutKick. "We join the entire NFL community in keeping them and their loved ones in our thoughts."

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft is a major proponent of Jewish causes, including the elimination of antisemitism. He spoke to OutKick and Fox News Digital last month about the message from the Blue Square Alliance he wants the world to resonate with.

"It's the most important thing for this country that I love, that, you know," Kraft said at the time, "it's the greatest country in the world, but we're losing our way a little bit."

Additionally, the Philadelphia Eagles released a statement on the shootings as they kicked off their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Over the past 24 hours, the world has experienced tragic loss of life, including horrific shootings at Brown University and the targeted attack on the Jewish community in Sydney, Australia," the Eagles said. "Acts of hate and violence have no place in our world. We hold the victims, their families, and loved ones in our hearts."