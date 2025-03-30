Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NFL Draft

Ex-Ohio State star Will Howard blames Michigan fans for overreaction to NFL scouting combine performance

Howard, on his combine performance, says Michigan fans were 'blowing it out of proportion'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Deion Sanders will reportedly stay out of Shedeur's draft process | The Facility Video

Deion Sanders will reportedly stay out of Shedeur's draft process | The Facility

LeSean McCoy explains why he is not a fan of Deion Sanders' decision to stay out of Shedeur's draft process.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard’s hopes of joining an NFL team in the draft next month suffered an obstacle when he had questionable throws at the scouting combine.

Howard appeared to put the memory of missed throws behind him with a solid performance at Ohio State Pro Day on Wednesday. He’s still unlikely to be a first-round draft pick, but a quarterback-needy team may be looking at him as a late-round selection.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Will Howard works out

Will Howard drops back to pass during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on March 26, 2025. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Amid the hoopla over how he performed at the NFL Scouting Combine, Howard said it may have been Michigan Wolverines fans who began the overreactions.

"The combine, obviously, there were some things said about it afterwards, but I thought I did pretty well," he said, via WBNS-TV. "I think, really, it was team up north's fans blowing it out of proportion. I missed two throws obviously, but other guys did too.

WHY THE 2025 NFL DRAFT IS MADE FOR MIMICKING THE EAGLES' CHAMPIONSHIP FORMULA

Will Howard throws

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard throws during the pro day for NFL scouts on March 26, 2025. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"Obviously, it's definitely better being here in this building with my guys. You're more comfortable, but you always want to put yourself in uncomfortable situations. I wasn't mad about it. I thought I did well at the combine and I got good feedback from people except pretty much the media. It is what it is, it's part of it."

Howard’s own analysis was more in line with what NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said about it during the workout in March.

He said Howard had a "solid" combine performance despite some of his balls looking "flat." He added that Howard "looked very comfortable from under center."

Fellow NFL prospect Shedeur Sanders even came to the defense of Howard.

"I don’t understand y’all hating on @whoward_ he just won a natty. It’s hard to throw to WR’s that you don’t know, everyone run routes different!" the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback wrote on X.

Howard started his collegiate career at Kansas State and transferred to Ohio State before the start of the 2024 season. He led the Buckeyes to a national championship.

Will Howard at the Combine

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, March 1, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Howard threw for 4,010 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes in his lone season in Columbus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the combine, he measured a 31.5-inch vertical jump, 9-foot-4-inch broad jump and scored 7.13 seconds in the cone drill and 4.33 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.