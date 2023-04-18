Ex-Notre Dame head coach to join Atlanta Hawks staff: reports

Mike Brey was not without a job for long.

The former Notre Dame basketball head coach will join the staff of the Atlanta Hawks next season, according to ESPN.

Brey’s specific role will be determined following Atlanta’s season.

The South Bend Tribune first reported the news, pointing to the relationship between Brey and Hawks head coach Quin Snyder.

Brey coached Snyder as an assistant coach at Duke and the two have remained close, per the publication.

Notre Dame and Brey announced in January that the coach of 23 years in South Bend, Indiana, would be leaving the program after the season.

Brey, the all-time winningest coach in the history of the program, finished his career at Notre Dame with a record of 483-280, taking the Irish to the NCAA Tournament 13 times and reaching the Elite Eight in 2015 and 2016.

Brey has made it clear he is not done coaching, and interviewed for the head coach opening at South Florida but was not offered the position.

"Definitely not done coaching," Brey told Stadium in February.

Snyder was named the head coach of the Hawks in February after stepping away from the Utah Jazz following eight seasons.

Snyder and the Hawks won in the NBA’s play-in game to become the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.