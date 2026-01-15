Ex-NFL star Tony Romo reveals he was dealing with an illness after broadcast performance drew fan criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Tony Romo was widely criticized for his performance as a commentator during the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Romo, 45, revealed that he was battling an unspecified illness during the game.

"We had a bunch of guys sick, we were just grinding through it. You’re not going to miss a playoff game," Romo said during an appearance on "Schein on Sports." "It’s too much fun."

Romo began the broadcast inauspiciously by bizarrely calling the Bills an "overdog" and "underdog."

"I don’t think we’ve ever seen it where it’s like, who’s going to win? Ummmm, I don’t know!" Romo said during the CBS Sports broadcast open. "I’m pretty good at football knowledge and I don’t know. Today’s going to be very telling, though, because Jacksonville is a complete football team. Carolina did that yesterday. They earned the respect, almost won, but they didn’t."

"Jacksonville is in that same situation. They could do it, this could be a major upset. Even though it’s really not an upset, because the Bills are actually the underdog. But they’re the overdog. We’ll see today."

Romo was asked if he had heard the criticism and said that he is "just trying to make everyone enjoy the show."

"I think anytime you’re in a position like we are, we’re on the air for three-and-a-half hours. You’re always trying to do the best you can and everything," Romo said. "There’s always going to be moments where always all this great stuff, and then other stuff. It’s just part of being in your position. You just go back to work, and you do a great job. I mean, that’s the fun part about this. It’s sports, and it makes it fun. You’re just trying to make everyone enjoy the show, and learn a little bit and have a great time."

"To me, it’s what makes sports amazing. It’s fun."

Romo looked like the NFL’s next great game analyst upon his debut, as he dazzled fans with his ability to predict plays. However, over the last few seasons, fans have become critical of him.

Romo will have a chance to redeem himself on Saturday, as he will be on the call for the Bills-Denver Broncos AFC Divisional Round matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET. The former Cowboys great signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with CBS in 2020, a contract that could age poorly if his performance does not improve.

