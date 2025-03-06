Ex-NFL star reveals how he'd beat drug tests during playing days

Adam "Pacman" Jones revealed in a recent interview how he was able to beat NFL drug tests when he was playing in the league for the Cincinnati Bengals and other teams.

Jones admitted on Deion Sanders’ Tubi show, "We Got Time Today," that he "cheated" the league’s drug program. He said his way was "really good."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"People don’t know how smart I am, but like, I can say it now. I don’t play no more, but like, I’ve never used my p--- for a p--- test. Not one time. Not one time," he said.

Sanders said there was no way a player could get away with what Jones described.

"The reason it can’t because they go in there with you right now," the Colorado Buffaloes head coach said. "No, no. They go in there and watch you pull out."

Jones tried to go into explicit detail about how a player could get around the drug test, but he was shut down.

The former defensive back was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2005 draft. He played for the Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos from 2005 to 2018. He missed two full seasons of his career.

BRONCOS PART WAYS WITH LINEBACKERS COACH WHO WAS ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING OFFICER

The NFL had a strict no-marijuana policy during those years, which has since been relaxed.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey told Fox News Digital in January that he used marijuana during his playing career and suggested that NFL players who were using cannabis knew when the tests occurred and stopped using the drug before they were tested.

"They were very strict back then, but I wouldn’t say in a way they wanted to catch you. Like, we knew when the tests were coming, so we always quit at a certain time, which… even at the time, you realize that was at a detriment to my recovery because the times we had to quit was in the offseason when they would have these yearly tests," he said.

"It’s one of those times where you’re working harder than you work during the season because you’re training to get back in shape, and those are the times you really want it. I could just remember guys always talking about what we had to quit when. Some guys would get tested earlier than others, so guys would get back on it and others were still waiting. It was a topic of conversation to figure out how to navigate that, but we all stuck together – the ones that were using – and we made sure that we all got through it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Some did pass, some did it. We’ve all had our experiences with the drug program in the league. But, for better or worse, it was a waste of time. When you look back on it, I think the league realized they wasted a lot of resources on something that could actually benefit us, and things have changed. Things have changed over time. And I’m proud to say that they give me the courage to really speak up more because they’re starting to turn the page on what it means to use cannabis."