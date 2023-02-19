Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NFL star Marcellus Wiley takes issue with transgender females competing against biological women

Wiley was a Pro Bowler one time during his NFL career

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
One-time NFL Pro Bowler Marcellus Wiley slammed the idea of transgender females participating in sports against biological females in a video posted to social media on Saturday.

Wiley said in the video he had no issues with transgender people but he would not be OK with transgender women or girls competing against his daughter in sports.

Marcellus Wiley, Buffalo Bills defensive lineman, takes a look at the scoreboard.

Marcellus Wiley, Buffalo Bills defensive lineman, takes a look at the scoreboard. (Michael Steele/EMPICS via Getty Images)

"I have no issue with transgenders. I do have an issue with athletes who are transgendered trying to participate going from a transition of a man to a woman and now playing with the women," Wiley said. "And, I will say that. You all can try to Dave Chappelle me all you want. I am very clear on this. You can be a transgender. You can be the homie, but I’ll be damned if a male at birth turns into a female and tries to compete against my daughters. She ain’t out there. We out.

"Don’t make this a human rights issue – this is a biological issue. Simple as that. Trust me, I am a man."

The former Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers star finished the video, saying it’s unfair for that to happen.

"I hate saying fair. It’s not even right. Forget fair, it’s not right."

Marcellus Wiley, defensive lineman for the Chargers, takes a breather during a Buffalo Bills game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California.

Marcellus Wiley, defensive lineman for the Chargers, takes a breather during a Buffalo Bills game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Stephen Dunn/Allsport)

Chargers Marcellus Wiley against the Houston Texans at the Qualcomm Stadium, Sept. 15, 2002, in San Diego.

Chargers Marcellus Wiley against the Houston Texans at the Qualcomm Stadium, Sept. 15, 2002, in San Diego. (Matt A. Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wiley’s comments come weeks after surf star Bethany Hamilton said she wouldn’t compete against transgender women in the World Surf League (WSL). Hamilton said in her video she would rather see WSL create a new division.

Bethany Hamilton surfs during the Billabong Pro Pipeline on Feb. 2, 2022, in Haleiwa, Hawaii.

Bethany Hamilton surfs during the Billabong Pro Pipeline on Feb. 2, 2022, in Haleiwa, Hawaii. (Brent Bielmann/World Surf League via Getty Images)

"I personally think that the best solution would be to create a different division so that all can have a fair opportunity to showcase their passion and talent – and I think it's really hard to imagine what the future of women's surfing will be like in 15-20 years down the road if we move forward allowing this major change," she said.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.