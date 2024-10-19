Ex-NFL star deals with annoying obstacle at Taylor Swift concert: 'My wife is gonna go bananas'

Former NFL star Kyle Long was among those in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Friday night as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kickstarted its next leg.

Long’s night didn’t start out as planned. He wrote on X that he and his wife were having trouble with people in their sets at the venue.

"Hey (Hard Rock Stadium my wife and I bought tickets for the swift show tonight and we got here and someone is sitting in our seats - they won’t leave," the three-time Pro Bowl tackle wrote on X. "My wife is gonna go bananas shortly. Just getting your security ahead of it."

Hard Rock Stadium reached out to Long on X and it appeared a solution was made.

Long further explained the experience in posts on Saturday morning.

"Seats when we arrived to the suite," he wrote. "It was actually a few moms with young girls. Can’t really go up there and strong arm that crowd. We contacted customer experience team and they told us there is a first come first serve policy on these seats. It’s criminal to be honest.

"I have multiple Lower leg injuries that prevent me from being able to stand for 5-6 hours straight. We needed seating, so I contacted ticket service and they relocated us to seats in the club level - which was a great solution but in no ways equal to my investment in suite tix."

Long did praise Swift for the performance and wondered whether she was "running routes" with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, to get ready for it.

"Taylor Swift concert is a marathon for the viewers she must run routes with Travis in offseason she’s off the charts impressive. She has more time on task than Travis Hunter on a Saturday," he added.

Swift’s concert filled the stadium.

Jason and Kylie Kelce were also in attendance with their children. Travis Kelce was not there as he and the Chiefs prepared for a Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers.