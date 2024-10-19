Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Ex-NFL star deals with annoying obstacle at Taylor Swift concert: 'My wife is gonna go bananas'

Kyle Long praised Swift for her stamina in playing concerts

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Former NFL star Kyle Long was among those in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Friday night as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kickstarted its next leg.

Long’s night didn’t start out as planned. He wrote on X that he and his wife were having trouble with people in their sets at the venue.

"Hey (Hard Rock Stadium my wife and I bought tickets for the swift show tonight and we got here and someone is sitting in our seats - they won’t leave," the three-time Pro Bowl tackle wrote on X. "My wife is gonna go bananas shortly. Just getting your security ahead of it."

Taylor Swift in London

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on June 21, 2024, in London. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Hard Rock Stadium reached out to Long on X and it appeared a solution was made.

Long further explained the experience in posts on Saturday morning.

"Seats when we arrived to the suite," he wrote. "It was actually a few moms with young girls. Can’t really go up there and strong arm that crowd. We contacted customer experience team and they told us there is a first come first serve policy on these seats. It’s criminal to be honest.

"I have multiple Lower leg injuries that prevent me from being able to stand for 5-6 hours straight. We needed seating, so I contacted ticket service and they relocated us to seats in the club level - which was a great solution but in no ways equal to my investment in suite tix."

Kyle Long vs Bears

Nov. 1, 2015; Chicago, IL: Chicago Bears offensive tackle Kyle Long (75) reacts after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. (Mike DiNovo-USA Today Sports)

Long did praise Swift for the performance and wondered whether she was "running routes" with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, to get ready for it.

"Taylor Swift concert is a marathon for the viewers she must run routes with Travis in offseason she’s off the charts impressive. She has more time on task than Travis Hunter on a Saturday," he added.

Swift’s concert filled the stadium.

Kyle Long celebrates

Sept. 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA: Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long (75) celebrates with linebacker Khalil Mack (52) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA Today Sports)

Jason and Kylie Kelce were also in attendance with their children. Travis Kelce was not there as he and the Chiefs prepared for a Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers.

