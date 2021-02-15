Ex-NFL star arrested after allegedly knocking a nightclub bouncer unconscious: 'I did what I needed to do'

Adam "Pacman" Jones is back in the news again.

The former NFL star was arrested on Monday morning after he allegedly knocked a nightclub bouncer unconscious, according to multiple reports. Online records show that Jones, 37, was arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio, around 2 a.m. He was charged with misdemeanor assault, according to court records.

Jones allegedly punched and kicked a man named Kevin Streets in the head at 1:08 a.m. at Clutch OTR "causing the bouncer to lose consciousness," according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

Hours after he was released from jail, Jones made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" and explained his side of the story. He said the bouncer was the aggressor in the situation, while he was at the bar requesting songs from the DJ, when he turned around and saw the bouncer fighting his little brother.

Jones, who said that he wasn’t drunk, explained that the bouncer and others were throwing chairs and punches, and he was forced to jump in to try and separate the bouncer from his brother. He admitted he got physical with the bouncer, but he said, "I did what I needed to do."

Prior to retiring from the NFL in 2019, Jones was often in trouble with the law.

In 2007, he missed the entire season after he was involved in a shooting incident in Las Vegas. And in 2017, he was allegedly "pushing and poking (a security guard) in the eye" outside a hotel in Cincinnati. One year later, he was caught on camera fighting with an airline employee.

Jones also spent two weeks in jail just before retiring when he threatened cops after he was accused of cheating at an Indiana casino.

Jones, a first-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, made one Pro Bowl and was honored as an All-Pro player one time before retiring.