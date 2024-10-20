Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown, wearing MAGA gear, throws 'Trump/Vance' rally towels out to Steelers fans

One night after he spoke at a Donald Trump rally, former NFL receiver Antonio Brown was spotted in Pittsburgh outside the stadium he used to call home with the Steelers, passing out "Trump Vance" yellow and black towels to fans before "Sunday Night Football."

The former president is expected to be in attendance at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night as the Steelers take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

And Brown, who took the stage for a speech in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, where he mocked the Democrat candidates, nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz, continued to show his love for Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, with "Terrible Towels" featuring their names on it with the election less than a month away.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brown was wearing a black hat that had Trump’s signature "Make America Great Again" slogan across it, which comes after he wore a similar red hat and MAGA shirt during the rally on Saturday.

Steelers Nation still holds love for Brown after he grew into a superstar receiver with them after being drafted out of Central Michigan in 2010.

Brown made seven Pro Bowls with the Steelers, including six in a row from 2013-2018, and led the league in receiving twice (2014, 2017) as well as receiving touchdowns (2018).

STEELERS ADD SECURITY MEASURES FOR TRUMP'S ATTENDANCE AT GAME AGAINST AARON RODGERS' JETS

Brown’s football career took a turn for the worse, though, after that 2018 season and he joined the New England Patriots for a single game before moving on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he infamously left at MetLife Stadium with his jersey and pads torn off while a game against the Jets in 2021 was ongoing.

Since then, Brown has made headlines for all the wrong reasons, including multiple arrests and sharing his unfiltered opinions through his unofficial brand known as "CTESPN," which he consistently hashtags on social media.

That game in MetLife Stadium was the last time Brown played in the NFL, but he showed up Sunday night in Pittsburgh to reunite with Steelers fans while making the difference he preached he wanted to for Trump’s campaign.

Brown, who was accompanied by former Steelers teammate Le’Veon Bell in Latrobe on Saturday, took the podium and ripped Harris and Walz.

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, did you really know they want to put tampons in the boys' bathroom?" Brown asked the crowd. "That's really insane, right?"

Brown was referring to Walz being called "Tampon Tim" by Republican opponents after signing a Minnesota law that mandated tampons be free of charge in public schools in 2023.

As Brown continues to show his support of Trump, the Steelers and Acrisure Stadium security team have bolstered protocols while warning fans of delays getting in and out of the stadium with the former president’s arrival scheduled.

"With former President Trump expected to attend Sunday night's game as a guest of an individual suite holder, we are working with Secret Service and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all our fans," a statement from the team read. "As always, we will work to make the fan experience the same as it always is for every Steelers home game at Acrisure Stadium.

"We encourage fans to arrive early to the parking lots and to the gates so that they can enjoy our pregame experience and our celebrations throughout the game that will honor the 50th anniversary of our Super Bowl IX team."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is expected that Brown and Bell will be with Trump for the game as well.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.