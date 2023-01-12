Ravens' Lamar Jackson gives injury update after missing last five games

The Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson for their wild-card round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, the quarterback said.

Jackson has not practiced since suffering his knee injury Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos. This will be his sixth straight game missed.

There have been a lot of questions about Jackson's injury, so he provided an update on Twitter.

"I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3," he said Thursday. "There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance."

It's unknown who will be under center Sunday. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was limited at practice Thursday after missing Sunday's game against the Bengals on the road.

If Huntley is unable to go, it will be undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, who started last weekend and struggled. The former Oregon Duck completed 19 of 44 passes (43.2%) for 286 yards and two interceptions in his first NFL start.

Before his injury, the 2019 MVP threw for 2,242 yards and ran for 764 more. He threw for 17 touchdowns and ran for three others. The Ravens were 8-4 in his starts, and they went 10-7 on the season.