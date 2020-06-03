Ex-NBA player Stephen Jackson promises to walk George Floyd's daughter 'down the aisle'

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson is supporting the family of longtime friend George Floyd in any way he can, telling reporters on Tuesday that he plans to walk his daughter “down the aisle.”

Jackson has been among the most outspoken about Floyd’s death after video showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for more than 8 minutes, despite his cries for help and his difficulty to breath.

The one-time NBA champion grew up with Floyd just outside of Houston, and on Tuesday he made a sincere promise to be there for his 6-year-old daughter Gianna.

"There's a lot of stuff you said that he's gonna miss — that I'm gonna be there for," he said at a press conference alongside Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington, according to Yahoo Sports.

"I'm gonna walk her down the aisle. I'm gonna be there for her. I'm gonna be here to wipe your tears. I'm gonna be here for you and Gigi. Floyd might not be here, but I'm here for her, I'm here to get justice, and we're gonna get justice for my brother."

Jackson posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday of Gianna sitting on his shoulders. She can be heard saying “Daddy changed the world.”

"We're not leaving, we're gonna keep fighting, we're gonna send [Floyd] home in beautiful ways this week," Jackson added. "But I'm telling you: We are not leaving, we are gonna demand justice."