Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Antonio Spurs

Ex-NBA player fires back at social media trolls after as name surfaces amid Spurs' deal with Chris Paul

Brandon Paul played 1 season with the Spurs

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brandon Paul, a former college basketball star at Illinois who played in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs, fired back at the trolling on social media on Monday after Chris Paul joined his former team.

Chris Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year deal as NBA free agency started. The star point guard has famously worn the No. 3 jersey over the course of his pro and collegiate careers. Brandon Paul also wore No. 3 as he played in 64 games for the Spurs in 2017-18.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chris Paul looks on

Chris Paul, #3 of the Golden State Warriors, looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings during the 2024 Play-In Tournament on April 16, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

It sparked one post on X directed at Spurs fans.

"Great news for all Spurs fans who kept their Brandon Paul jerseys," college football writer Steve Helwick wrote on the social media platform with a picture of the former NBA player.

Brandon Paul had a message of his own.

CELTICS GIVE JAYSON TATUM LARGEST CONTRACT IN NBA HISTORY FOLLOWING TITLE VICTORY: REPORTS

Brandon Paul vs Kings

Brandon Paul, #3 of the San Antonio Spurs, looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 8, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

"The only thing worst than being trolled online is being trolled online by people with blue check marks that work at like Menards," he wrote.

The former basketball player did take all the trolling in stride and even praised Helwick’s initial post.

"Haha no no it’s all love brother. I meant the comments - but this here is comedic gold I appreciate you for sharing," he added.

Brandon Paul vs Celtics

Brandon Paul, #3 of the San Antonio Spurs, handles the ball against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 30, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston. (Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul averaged 12 points per game in college while with Illinois. He played in the NCAA Tournament in two out of the four seasons he was there.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.