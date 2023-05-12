Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Knicks
Published

Ex-NBA player criticizes Knicks' Julius Randle for kissing wife right after playoff game

'Where is your mind at?' asked Kenyon Martin

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Knicks kept their season alive Wednesday night with a Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat, forcing a Game 6.

After the victory, Julius Randle found his wife, Kendra, and the couple shared a kiss. One former NBA player didn't like the postgame celebration.

Kenyon Martin, whose son plays for the Houston Rockets, said he was "bothered" by Randle seeing his wife shortly after the clock hit zeroes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Julius Randle kisses wife

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks gives his wife, Kendra Randle, a kiss after his team defeated the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena on March 3, 2023, in Miami, Fla. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

"We just got done playing a hard fought game in a playoff series and the first thing [Randle does] is you go kiss his wife. That’s the first thing you do? Where is your mind at? The very first thing he did, dawg, when the game was over," Martin said on Gilbert Arena's "Gil's Arena" podcast.

"I am sitting there watching the game with my wife. I'm like, ‘I love you to death, but ain’t no way in that incident. I’m gonna be with my guys. We just got done winning, I'm not even thinking about you.'"

Julius Randle shoots against the Hornets

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during a game at Madison Square Garden March 7, 2023, in New York City.    (Al Bello/Getty Images)

SUNS EXPECTED TO ‘AGGRESSIVELY’ EXPLORE TRADE MARKET FOR NO. 1 PICK WHO MISSED DO-OR-DIE PLAYOFF GAME: REPORT

Martin was on a panel with several others talking about the hate Randle has received from Knicks fans despite being named to the All-NBA third team. With Randle not in the fans' good graces (and possibly even in his own teammates'), Arenas understood Randle going to what he feels is his lone source of support.

Randle's 6-year-old son, Kyden, is also often seen courtside at Knicks games, and the two are seen together regularly.

Julius Randle with son

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks with his son Kyden as his spouse Kendra Randall looks on after his team defeated the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena March 3, 2023, in Miami, Fla.  (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Randle and the Knicks will try to stay alive once again Friday night in Miami for Game 6.