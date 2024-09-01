Ex-MLB star rips San Francisco after NFL player shot in attempted robbery: 'Absolute hell hole'

Former MLB star Mark Mulder ripped the city of San Francisco on Saturday after 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was wounded in a shooting during a robbery attempt.

The shooting occurred in the Union Square area of the city. Pearsall was reportedly shot by a 17-year-old who tried stealing his Rolex. Pearsall was shot in the chest, but the bullet exited his body without hitting any vital organs, according to his mother, Erin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"What an absolute hell hole of a city!" he wrote on X. "The mentally ill Libs will still tell you how beautiful it is all while they get mugged and step in s---."

Mulder played nine years in the majors between the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was an All-Star in 2003 and 2004 and finished runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award in 2001.

He’s been far from the athletes who have criticized the city over the last 12 months.

Charles Barkley blasted the city during the NBA All-Star Game.

Former San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey also suggested that crime and drugs were a turnoff to impending free agents.

SAN FRANCISCO MAYORAL CANDIDATE TAKES JAB AT OPPONENT AFTER 49ERS' RICKY PEARSALL SHOOTING: 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH'

Pearsall was released from the hospital on Sunday. The 23-year-old had been walking alone shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time when a suspect tried to rob him with a gun in the Union Square area, according to officials. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that more than one shot was fired.

"A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued, and gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject."

The gun allegedly belonged to the suspect and was recovered. Scott said investigators believe the teen acted alone, adding that there was no indication that Pearsall had been targeted because he’s a football player.

"This is how we hold people accountable in San Francisco. Robberies and any violence like this will not be tolerated in our city, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at a news conference later Saturday.

"This was a terrible and rare incident in Union Square, and our thoughts are with Ricky Pearsall and his family. He has a bright future, and I look forward to seeing him recover and get back on the field."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pearsall was drafted by the 49ers in the first round in April. He missed time during training camp with a few nagging injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.