Mom of 49ers' Ricky Pearsall shares update on son's health after shooting: 'GOD shielded him'

The mother of San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall shared an update on the NFL player’s health following a shooting during a robbery attempt that left him wounded.

The 49ers rookie was shot in the chest during the robbery in San Francisco. Erin Pearsall wrote on Facebook that the bullet entered his chest and exited his back without hitting any vital organs. She shared the update on her Facebook page late Saturday night.

"Update on my baby boy," she started. "First and (foremost) I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it excited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs.

"He is in good spirits right now," she added. "Life is so precious my friends. Please love (each other). My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby."

A video posted on X appeared to show Pearsall walking into an ambulance.

Pearsall was in stable condition after he and the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting were transported to a hospital Saturday, according to San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

The NFL player, 23, had been walking alone shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time when a suspect attempted to rob him with a gun in the Union Square area, according to officials. Scott said that more than one shot was fired.

"A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued, and gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject."

The gun allegedly belonged to the suspect and was recovered. Scott said that investigators believe the teen had acted alone, adding that there was no indication that Pearsall had been targeted because he’s a football player.

"This is how we hold people accountable in San Francisco. Robberies and any violence like this will not be tolerated in our city, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at a news conference later Saturday.

"This was a terrible and rare incident in Union Square, and our thoughts are with Ricky Pearsall and his family. He has a bright future, and I look forward to seeing him recover and get back on the field."

Pearsall was drafted by the 49ers in the first round in April. He missed time during training camp with a few nagging injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.