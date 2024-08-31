San Francisco mayoral candidate takes jab at opponent after 49ers' Ricky Pearsall shooting: 'Enough is enough'

The news of 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall being shot during an attempted robbery in San Francisco led a mayoral candidate for the city to take a shot at his incumbent opponent.

Mark Farrell, the former interim mayor who is running for the position again this year, took aim at current San Francisco Mayor London Breed when commenting on Pearsall having been shot in Union Square downtown on Saturday.

As someone who has had a zero-tolerance approach toward crime in the city, Farrell believes things need to change in City Hall for San Francisco to be safe again.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Our city has suffered from a tragic series of gun shootings: a Galileo high student shot while Breed partied in Chicago, a young girl in Crocker-Amazon with life-threatening wounds, and now 49ers first round draft pick Ricky Pearsall stuck with gunfire during an attempted robbery in Union Square," Farrell tweeted.

"Enough is enough. If we want public safety in San Francisco, then we need change in City Hall."

Breed confirmed the several reports that came out on Saturday, stating that Pearsall, the 49ers’ first-round pick out of Florida back in April at the NFL Draft, had been shot during an attempted robbery.

49ERS FIRST-ROUND PICK RICKY PEARSALL SHOT DURING ROBBERY ATTEMPT IN SAN FRANCISCO

"This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot," Breed’s statement on X said. "SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made.

"My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time."

The 49ers also released a statement on the matter, saying that Pearsall was in "serious but stable condition."

"He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition," the statement from the Niners read. "We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family."

A video from a witness, obtained by KTVU in San Francisco, shows Pearsall walking with assistance to an ambulance near Union Square.

The San Francisco Fire Department told Fox News Digital that two victims had been discovered near Grant and Geary streets with possible gunshot wounds. The first 911 call came in at 3:38 p.m., and both victims were transported by paramedics to a hospital.

Police officials added that "two male subjects suffering from injuries" had been found at the scene. After receiving medical attention and being transported to a local hospital, they revealed their preliminary investigation findings.

"Officers learned one of the subjects attempted to rob the victim, San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall," SFPD's statement read. "During the attempted robbery, a physical altercation ensued, and both the suspect and victim were injured. The suspect is in custody and charges are pending at this time. All information is preliminary, and more information will be provided as it becomes available."

Pearsall was the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the 49ers after a standout senior season at Florida, where he totaled 1,027 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games in 2023.

However, Pearsall missed a lot of the preseason due to a shoulder injury, which head coach Kyle Shanahan called a shoulder subluxation. Shanahan said his latest subluxation came on Aug. 6, but he was fighting through it during practice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pearsall was also dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss all three of the 49ers’ preseason games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.