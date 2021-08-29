Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Ex-MLB player accused of sexually assaulting daughter

The two-time World Series champion is being held without bail in his homeland, ESPN said

By Kathianne Boniello | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Juan Encarnacion is in custody for sexually assaulting his daughter in the Dominican Republic, according to a report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two-time World Series champion is being held without bail in his homeland, ESPN said.

The 45-year-old former baseball journeyman was accused of entering his daughter’s room in May while she slept, then assaulting her, the girl’s mother claimed to authorities.

Encarnacion had a decade-long career in the majors, and was part of championship teams with the Florida Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Encarnacion, who also played for Detroit and Cincinnati, was being held at the Palace of Justice in Santo Domingo and was expected to appear in front of a judge Saturday, ESPN noted. He faces 15 years in prison if convicted.