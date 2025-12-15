Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines

Michigan basketball coach reacts to Sherrone Moore controversy: 'Some poor decisions made across the board'

Moore was fired and arrested last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball head coach Dusty May reacted to the chaos around the school’s football program amid the dismissal of Sherrone Moore.

Moore was fired last week as the team’s head football coach as the school said he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. He was then arrested on stalking and home invasion charges.

Dusty May watches from the sideline

Michigan head coach Dusty May watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

"The football stuff, there were, obviously, some poor decisions made across the board," May told reporters, via On3 Sports. "It is what it is. Everyone involved is a human being, and every decision impacts other human beings. And so, I pray for families that are impacted and their lives, and their children are impacted. I don’t really have anything other than to say that."

Moore faces a felony charge of home invasion and two misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering without the owner’s permission. He was accused of terrorizing the staffer he was involved with during an incident after he was fired.

Sherrone Moore calls plays against Illinois

Then-Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore looks on during the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 19, 2024, at Memorial Stadium, in Champaign, Illinois. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The judge in the case granted Moore a $25,000 bond with conditions that included regular mental health treatment, being fitted with a GPS tracking device, no contact of any kind with the victim, and remaining in Michigan.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Moore’s behalf by the judge.

May also touched on the recent shootings that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island and at a Hanukkah event in Australia.

Sherrone Moore looks on

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore is seen during warmups before a college football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 15, 2025. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

"I don’t have the solutions for the world’s problems, but man, if we just all just tried to be better human beings and better world civilians and whatnot, I think we’d all have a much greater impact. That’s really about it," he said.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

