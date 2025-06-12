Ex-Jets general manager makes 'bold prediction' about Aaron Rodgers as he embarks on Steelers journey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers finally put pen to paper and agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week as he looks for one final run to a Super Bowl title before he inevitably calls it quits.

The schedule for the Steelers and the presumptive Week 1 starting quarterback isn’t easy. Rodgers will return to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to play the New York Jets in Week 1 followed by the home-opener against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and a road matchup against Drake Maye and the new-look New England Patriots.

The Steelers’ opponents for the 2025 season have a 2024 winning percentage of 52.6% and because of that, former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum made a "bold prediction" about Rodgers.

"I’ll make a bold prediction," he said Wednesday on ESPN’s "Get Up." "I think Aaron Rodgers is gonna be irrelevant by Thanksgiving. Irrelevant. A non-playoff team, a 42-year-old quarterback, who’s a legend, that’s going off into the sunset."

His take was met with surprise.

"Tell me why they’re gonna be relevant?" Tannenbaum told the hosts. "They’re the third-best team in the division. They’re gonna have to find out about Will Howard, who they drafted from Ohio State, who I think is very intriguing."

The Steelers’ quarterback situation post-Ben Roethlisberger has been akin to what the Indianapolis Colts experienced after Andrew Luck retired in 2019.

Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. Since then, the Steelers have used Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Through it all, head coach Mike Tomlin has persevered.

The Steelers, even though they haven’t made it out of the wild-card round, have only missed the postseason once since 2020. While the offense has sputtered, the defense has been proven to show up when necessary.

While Tannenbaum could be right about Rodgers in particular, it doesn’t necessarily mean to count out Pittsburgh in 2025.