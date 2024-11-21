Ex-ESPN employee Jemele Hill defends Lebron James' social media break, says X is 'at an all-time low'

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has taken a break from social media "for the time being," and many have shared their own opinions about this course of action by the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

It also led to some defending of James, which came in the form of former ESPN employee Jemele Hill.

Hill applauded James’ move, which he had posted on X, by saying that "Twitter has become largely untenable. Selfishly, I hope he deactivates his account."

That led to an argument in the comments under Hill’s post, with one user saying, "I think being a sore loser and having to actually engage uncensored oppositional politics really annoys the left. It’s a soft move."

Hill answered by saying, "You all are under the twisted belief that subjecting yourself to constant vitriol and engaging with a—holes is some kind of badge of honor."

JEMELE HILL SAYS NICK BOSA LACKS ‘GUTS’ TO EXPLAIN TRUMP SUPPORT, CITES LEBRON JAMES' ‘IN DETAIL’ HARRIS NOD

"This app is at an all-time low," Hill added. "It’s full of racists, conspiracy theorists and jerks. If that’s what y’all consider intellectually stimulating, God help you."

One X user agreed with Hill, commenting that he has an "easy answer" to those who you don’t wish to hear from on the app – "the block button." The X user also said "there is a stigma that those who lean left are snowflakes," which Hill responded to.

"What I find funny is that the people who throw around that ‘snowflake’ term are the weakest folks," she replied. "Sorry, it’s not ‘challenging ideology’ calling somebody a c--- 100 times a day. And [Elon] Musk also changed the block features on the platform, too. And again, nobody owes you engagement."

Hill has defended James recently when it came to the presidential election as well, where she blasted San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa for his lack of explanation in wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat in support of President-elect Donald Trump prior to Election Day.

James had provided details about why he supported Vice President Harris in the election, saying that "having a daughter, having a wife, having a mother and things of that nature, what (Harris) believes in when it comes to women’s rights, that’s what the future with my kids and where I see our country should be."

Hill used James’ detailed answer on why he was voting for Harris to blast Bosa.

"Oh look, LeBron was asked about a public political statement that he made and he explained IN DETAIL why he did it. Nick Bosa doesn’t have the guts to do this," she said.

James’ time off from social media came after he shared the screenshot of a lengthy X post from NBA agent Rich Kleiman, who ripped national sports coverage for its negativity.

"We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can’t the coverage do the same? It’s only click bait when you say it," Kleiman wrote at the time. "When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all an escape from real life negativity. I for one find it all a waste of breath. The Olympics and JJ [Redick] and Bron’s show was the future of what this can and should all be."

James said "AMEN!!" to the post before sharing his decision to step away from his social platforms.

Meanwhile, James’ Lakers have won six straight games as they’ve started the 2024-2025 season hot with an overall 10-4 record, good for third place in the Western Conference.

