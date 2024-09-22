Expand / Collapse search
Auburn Tigers

Ex-college football quarterback rips Auburn's Hugh Freeze over critical remarks about his players

Auburn's quarterbacks had four interceptions in their loss to Arkansas

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former college football quarterback Bo Wallace was critical of Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze on Saturday after the Tigers dropped a game to Arkansas, 24-14.

Bo Wallace, who played under Freeze while the two were at Ole Miss, didn’t appreciate Freeze’s critical comments of his quarterbacks. Peyton Thorne and Hank Brown combined for four interceptions. Freeze said he had to find a guy "who won’t throw to the other team."

Hugh Freeze talks to officials

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze talks with officials during the New Mexico Lobos game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Jake Crandall/Advertiser/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Wallace accused Freeze of throwing his quarterbacks "under the bus."

"We’re approaching the point that he’s thrown so many QBs under the bus, that maybe no one wants to play for him??" Wallace wrote on X. "His offense helped me tremendously put numbers up when I blew my shoulder out…. 

"But why is it someone else’s fault every time there’s a loss ?? … but when there’s a win I watch the press conferences just to count how many times the word ‘I’ is used… appreciate what he did for me , my son wouldn’t be playing for him tho."

Bo Wallace in 2014

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Bo Wallace on the sideline during the TCU Horned Frogs game in the Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2014. (Brett Davis-USA Today Sports)

Wallace added that Freeze never helped him out as a player and was only concerned about getting victories.

Thorne was 13-of-22 with 213 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Brown was 7-of-12 for 72 yards. But nearly half of his passes were thrown to the other team.

"I know that there’s people open and I know that we’re running the football," Freeze added, via Yahoo Sports. "And we’ve got to find a guy that won’t throw it to the other team. And we’ve got to find running backs that hold onto it."

Hugh Freeze walks off

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze walks off the field after the Arkansas Razorbacks game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Jake Crandall/Advertiser/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Auburn dropped to 2-2 on the season. Arkansas is 3-1.

