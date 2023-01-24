Ex-Buccaneers quarterback offers harsh take on Tom Brady’s future: ‘He’s a shell of himself’

Tom Brady isn’t too fond of answering questions about his future these days, but one former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback thinks it's time for the veteran to call it quits.

Shaun King, who played for the Bucs from 1999-2003 after getting drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round, told Compare.bet on Monday that while he considers Brady the "most accomplished quarterback" in the NFL, he is now "a shell of himself."

"Let’s be honest, man," King told the outlet. "Why does everybody beat around the bush? Tom Brady is the most accomplished quarterback at the professional level we’ve ever seen, and nobody in modern football is getting to 10 Super Bowls, and they’re definitely not winning seven. In spite of that, you still should be honest about what he is now. He’s a shell of himself. Especially when he’s encountered with pressure."

The Bucs won the NFC South despite a season with no real consistency, an issue Brady often pointed out. Their season came to an end in the wild-card round after a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"It happens, man. You get old. You step off the sidewalk and you feel like you jumped off a ten-story building. It happens to everybody. It’s just a part of getting old," King continued.

"Yeah, in spurts he can still make some throws, and, yeah, every second or third game he can have a fourth quarter that makes you remember how great he was. But from start to finish, he’s not the same player. Age is undefeated. If you watch Tom Brady play, when he is under pressure and duress, he is completely out of whack. That’s just the reality of it."

Brady could potentially sign with another team for next season but the option of retiring and stepping into the broadcast booth is another real possibility.

One thing is for sure, Brady has no interest in discussing his options at the moment.

"If I knew what I was going to f---ing do, I would’ve already f---ing done it," he said on the "Let’s Go!" podcast this week.

"I'm taking it a day at a time."