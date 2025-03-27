ESPN's Stephen A Smith levels up LeBron James feud; pundit talks Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade HOF ceremony

ESPN star Stephen A. Smtih raised his feud with LeBron James to the next level on Thursday, pushing back once again on the notion he ever got personal with the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Smith said on "First Take" in a 15-minue soliloquy that James "lied" during his interview with Pat McAfee and that he only talked about his son, Bronny James, in terms of basketball. Smith then laid out all the personal remarks he could have said about James, dating back to when Kobe Bryant died in 2020 and the memorial service that happened afterward.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If LeBron James wants to see me continue to cover this sport, or he wants to have a problem with me continuing to cover this sport, I suggest that he be happy with the things that I haven't brought up," he said. "I never brought up really and never really discussed why you were not at Kobe Bryant's memorial service. I never really brought up or discussed why you did not attend Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction when that man was directly responsible for you capturing a championship for the first time in your career.

"I brought up none of that. I didn’t bring up the fact that even though, when people had asked, you had alluded to what had happened tragically to your son, and, thank God, he’s OK with his heart condition, I didn’t bring up that even though you couldn’t go to the Hall of Fame induction of Dwyane Wade weeks later, weeks earlier you were out of the country on business.

"I didn’t bring that up. That’s your personal business. But the fact is, you weren’t at the Hall of Fame induction of a brother that’s gonna drastically assist you being a Hall of Famer because he helped you become a champion that you are, and he was a big brother to you. I brought up none of these things. But LeBron James, at the end of the day, wants to come at me, and he’s walking around pouting."

LEBRON JAMES BLASTS ESPN'S STEPHEN A. SMITH AMID FEUD: 'MISSED THE WHOLE POINT'

The Los Angeles Times reported in February 2020 that James was in the audience for Bryant's memorial. James was then asked why he kept a low-profile during the event. He said he was an emotional wreck, according to Essence.

Smith also took issue with James posting an old clip of the broadcaster boxing in a training session. The Instagram post came after Smith said he would have "swung" at James if he put his hands on him.

"In the aftermath of (the McAfee interview), what does he do? He puts out some page about me boxing and all of this other stuff from a decade ago with two torn rotator cuffs. Fine, no problem. It’s a very, very embarrassing video. I’d be the first to say …

"So, we get that out the way. Why do I bring that up? Because that’s how petty you’ve become? You’re LeBron James, you’re that butt-hurt over the things that I’m saying that you would post that video? When has LeBron James ever done something like that?"

Smith wondered why James was "in his feelings" and theorized it was because he does not believe he will ever surpass Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player of all time.

James helped the Lakers to a victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He did not immediately respond to Smith’s hot take.