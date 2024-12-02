ESPN star Stephen A Smith tells Democrats to 'shut up' after election failure, spending scandal

ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith had a simple message for Democrats following the party’s defeat on Election Day to President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Smith said on the latest episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on Monday that Democrats were in the driver’s seat after Trump blew the moment in the weeks after an assassination attempt, but they failed to capitalize.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It wasn’t just about him winning," Smith said of Trump. "Y’all lost big time because people were calling y’all hypocrites, and they were calling y’all full of it, and they were saying y’all can’t be trusted any more than you say he can’t be trusted. Then, you go out and you prove them right. You’ve got nothing.

"If you’re the Democratic Party, here’s my advice to you – shut up. Wait for him to get pushed into office or to accept inauguration on Jan. 20, and he becomes the 47th president of the United State officially, wait for then and then judge him accordingly. Stop talking about the past.

"The American people have already told you to kick rocks. They don’t care what you have to say anymore as Democrats. You have been squashed, obliterated. Nobody in the White House, you don’t have the House, you don’t have the Senate, and you’re gonna walk around talk about how, ‘Oh, he didn’t get 50% of the vote.’ Well you didn’t either! You lost!

ESPN'S STEPHEN A SMITH BLASTS BIDEN AFTER PARDONING SON: 'YOU'RE FULL OF IT'

"And every time you bring up something now and every time something comes up, you look even worse. Donald Trump is walking into office looking good … because of you, because of how y’all chose to act, how y’all chose to conduct yourself, how you leaned onto the fringes and got a bit extreme and engaged in culture and identity politics and wokeness and all of this other stuff. You look bad."

He added that President Biden then "put his foot in his mouth yet again" with his reasoning for pardoning his son, Hunter, and there was "no wonder why a healthy portion of America is done with y’all."

The talking-head also teed off on the party over its spending habits during the election season. He took issue with the party’s payments to Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and billionaire Oprah Winfrey’s production company for a campaign event as they were going to vote for Harris anyway, showing zero indication of switching their support.

The Harris campaign kicked off in earnest at the beginning of August, after Biden dropped out of the race amid mounting concern over his mental acuity and age. The Harris campaign raised about $1.4 billion across her few months as the Democratic nominee but allegedly faces $20 million in debt, sources told Politico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Kamala Harris, her campaign and the Democrats are another matter," Smith said. "Do you have any idea how pathetic y’all look? That you were literally paying people who supported you before they sat down with you and gave you the interview. What would be the incentive to that? Could that be so they didn’t ask you certain questions, and they did ask you other questions? And that you knew the interviews were gonna be all nice and fluffy and cozy inside, was that it? Because it makes no sense."

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.